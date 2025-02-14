Sengun amassed 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 105-98 loss to the Warriors.

While the fourth-year center did contribute his 32nd double-double of the season, Sengun was one of the Rocket starters benched by coach Ime Udoka for the entire fourth quarter in an effort to generate a comeback from a 12-point deficit. Not counting a Feb. 9 game in which he played only three minutes due to back trouble, Sengun heads into the All-Star break averaging 19.4 points, 12.8 boards, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five contests.