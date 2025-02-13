Sengun amassed 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 win over Phoenix.

Sengun left Sunday's win over the Raptors early due to a lumbar spasm, though he returned to game action against Phoenix on Wednesday and posted a game-high 13 rebounds. Additionally, the All-Star center logged his 31st outing with a double-double or better through 51 regular-season games. Over his last five appearances with double-digit playing time, Sengun has averaged 21.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 34.6 minutes per contest.