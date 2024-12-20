Sengun (knee) will play Thursday against the Pelicans.
Sengun was considered questionable due to left knee soreness, but the issue won't force him from missing out on Thursday's action. He's turned in three straight double-doubles heading into his team's clash with New Orleans.
