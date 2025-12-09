site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Goes through practice
RotoWire Staff
Sengun (illness) was back at practice Tuesday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Sengun missed the past two games for Houston, but it appears he's trending towards a return. The Rockets don't play again until Thursday, giving him another 48 hours to get back to 100 percent.
