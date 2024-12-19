Sengun is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee soreness, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Sengun has been dealing with lingering soreness in his left knee, but he's yet to miss a game this season. The 26-year-old center is averaging 18.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks across 31.0 minutes per game in the regular season. If he can't play, Steven Adams (ankle) and Jock Landale would see expanded roles.