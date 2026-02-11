Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Probable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun is probable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers with a lower leg contusion.
Sengun is expected to power through this mild injury for the second leg of this back-to-back set. He logged 35 minutes Tuesday against the Clippers and finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes.
