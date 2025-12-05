Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Phoenix due to illness.
Sengun is a late addition to the Rockets' injury report due to an illness. The superstar center hasn't missed a game this season, but considering Friday night's game is the first of a back-to-back set, Houston could exercise more caution. If Sengun can't play, Steven Adams and Clint Capela would likely pick up the slack.
