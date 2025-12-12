Sengun produced 22 points (9-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and four steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 victory over the Clippers.

Sengun returned from a two-game absence due to an illness but was excellent in this matchup, posting a double-double and recording at least four tallies in four of the five major categories. Sengun showed some rust with his shot, but that won't matter much as long as he can fill the stat sheet regularly like he did Thursday. The big man is averaging a robust line of 23.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.