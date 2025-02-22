Sengun accumulated 24 points (8-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Friday's 121-115 victory over the Timberwolves.

After notching double-doubles in the final two games before the All-Star break, Sengun picked up right where he left off when the Rockets' schedule resumed. The fourth-year center already has a career-high 33 double-doubles on the season, and over six full games since he returned from a calf injury in early February he's averaging 20.2 points, 12.8 boards, 4.2 assists and 0.8 steals.