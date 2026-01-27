Thompson contributed eight points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, 14 assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 108-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Thompson dished out a career-high 14 dimes in the win as the Rockets improved to 28-16 on the season. Despite slowing down as a scorer, Thompson has still produced fourth-round value in nine-category formats over his last eight games with 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.