Thompson had 25 points (11-23 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 loss to San Antonio.

The Rockets ran out of gas and surrendered a fourth-quarter rally to the Spurs, but Thompson held little blame for the defeat. The interior had no answer for Victor Wembanyama, but four of the starting five scored in double-digits to keep the game competitive. Thompson has enjoyed a productive January, with his 15-game average of 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals surging above his seasonal averages in most categories.