Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Could be done in Houston
Rockets players and coaches believe that Anthony (illness) has played his last game for the team, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Just moments after it was reported that Anthony wasn't going to make the trip to Denver for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, it appears as though that will be because Anthony's time with the team has come to an end. While nothing official has been announced, it seems reasonable to believe the report given that there have been plenty of rumors circulating recently regarding Anthony's role with the team. Expect Houston to release something more official at some point in the next couple of days.
