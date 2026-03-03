Finney-Smith ended with five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 123-118 win over the Wizards.

Finney-Smith saw a sizable workload in this win, but he wasn't able to do much damage in the box score. Amen Thompson suffered an ankle issue Monday and Jabari Smith (ankle) is also day-to-day, so Finney-Smith could see a short-term boost in minutes.