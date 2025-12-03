Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Likely out through December
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockets are eyeing January for Finney-Smith (ankle) to make his season debut, Michael Shapiro of SI.com reports.
The target month would appear to rule out the veteran forward for the rest of the month of December. However, Finney-Smith is beginning to ramp up his basketball activity with live action in practice. Until Finney-Smith is fully recovered from ankle surgery, Josh Okogie should play meaningful minutes.
