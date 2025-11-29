Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Finney-Smith is still recovering from the left ankle surgery he underwent in June. The veteran forward doesn't have a concrete timetable to make his 2025-26 season debut.
