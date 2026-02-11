Finney-Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

As expected, Finney-Smith will be held out for the second leg of the back-to-back set due to left ankle injury management. Finney-Smith played a season-high 20 minutes in Tuesday's 102-95 win over the Clippers, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block.