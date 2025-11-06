Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Sidelined once again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Finney-Smith has yet to make his Rockets debut while recovering from offseason left ankle surgery. The next chance for the veteran forward to suit up will come against the Bucks on Sunday.
