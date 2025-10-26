default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.

Finney-Smith will miss his third consecutive game to start the regular season as he continues to recover from left ankle surgery he underwent in June. The veteran forward remains without a timetable for a return, so he can be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Raptors until the Rockets provide another update.

More News