Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.
Finney-Smith will miss his third consecutive game to start the regular season as he continues to recover from left ankle surgery he underwent in June. The veteran forward remains without a timetable for a return, so he can be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Raptors until the Rockets provide another update.
