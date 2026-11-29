VanVleet finished Saturday's 131-93 victory over the 76ers with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes.

VanVleet was productive despite receiving a relatively modest workload in this blowout win. Houston's abundance of secondary playmakers, particularly Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun, can affect VanVleet's assist ceiling, though his contributions in three-pointers and defensive categories give him several ways to generate fantasy value beyond scoring. His scoring production needs to improve, though, as VanVleet has failed to surpass the 15-point mark in five of his last six appearances, averaging 13.3 points per game over that stretch.