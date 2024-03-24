VanVleet supplied 34 points (11-16 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Saturday's 147-119 win over the Jazz.

VanVleet finished just one three-pointer away from tying his personal mark, but he tied the franchise's mark of most threes in a single game, a record previously co-held by James Harden and Chandler Parsons. VanVleet also scored a season-high 34 points, and while Jalen Green has been gaining most of the attention due to his impressive play, VanVleet has been outstanding in his own right, too. During Houston's ongoing eight-game winning run, VanVleet is averaging 18.9 points, 10.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.