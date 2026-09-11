Head coach Ime Udoka said Friday that VanVleet (knee) is ramping up his rehab work, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

With VanVleet having missed the entire 2025-26 campaign after suffering a torn ACL late last offseason, it's encouraging to hear he's back on the court as a notable step in his recovery. The veteran point guard is almost a full calendar year removed from the surgery, so there's optimism he'll be ready for Opening Night in late October. His levels of participation in training camp and the preseason remain a question mark, though.