Smith notched 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 12 rebounds over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers.

Smith turned in his third consecutive double-double Wednesday. The fourth-year big man has averaged 14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 35.4 minutes per contest in his last 10 games, shooting 41.8 percent from deep.