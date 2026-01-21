Okogie is in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Spurs on Tuesday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Okogie was moved to the bench for Sunday's loss to the Pelicans after starting in the three prior games. However, he'll return to the starting lineup Tuesday in the absence of Steven Adams, who is out indefinitely due to a Grade 3 left ankle sprain that he suffered against New Orleans on Sunday. As a starter this season, Okogie is averaging 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 threes and 1.5 steals over 23.9 minutes per game.