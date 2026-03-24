Okogie racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in two minutes during Monday's 132-124 loss to Chicago.

Okogie has been mostly a non-factor this season, despite the fact that, for a period of time, he was inserted into the starting lineup. He has now appeared in 16 straight games, averaging 3.3 points and 0.8 three-pointers in 12.6 minutes per contest. While the Rockets seem destined to make the playoffs, depth could certainly be an issue when it matters most.