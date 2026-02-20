Okogie (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Thursday in the Rockets' 105-101 loss to the Hornets.

For the second time in three games, head coach Ime Udoka dropped the struggling Okogie from his nine-man rotation and instead opted to go with Jae'Sean Tate for the final spot. The two DNPs were the first of the season for Okogie, who has fallen out of favor after shooting just 39.7 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three-point range since the calendar flipped to 2026.