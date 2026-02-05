Durant logged 15 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 33 minutes during the Rockets' 114-93 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.

Durant was cleared to return Wednesday from a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. Despite logging just 15 points, the All-Star forward still finished as the Rockets' leading scorer in a game where Houston struggled offensively. Durant has scored 15 points or less in each of his last two outings but tallied at least 30 points in four of the five games prior, and the veteran will look to have a more productive outing against the Hornets on Thursday.