Porter logged 30 points (10-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 loss to the Warriors.

Porter was a game-time call after missing Friday's game against the Pacers due to a back issue, but he managed to suit up here and was one of the team's top performers across the board. In fact, this 30-point output was a season-high mark for him, and he's now scored at least 20 points in three of his last four contests. Firmly entrenched as the Rockets' main playmaker, Porter is averaging 19.3 points, 6.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game across eight outings in November.