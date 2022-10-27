Porter provided 24 points (10-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Jazz.

Porter led the way with 24 points, and he also continues to contribute across the board. He's scored 20-plus points in three of his first five contests of the season while averaging 6.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists over that stretch. Porter has also notched a block in back-to-back games, which is excellent production for a guard.