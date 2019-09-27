Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will miss training camp

Nene re-injured his chronic adductor issue and won't be able to take part in the Rockets' training camp, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

The 37-year-old isn't expected to have a large role this coming season and this preseason injury seems like it could roll into the regular season. If that happens, Houston will likely look to players like Isaiah Hartenstein and Gary Clark for end-of-the bench minutes at center.