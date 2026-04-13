Sheppard racked up 19 points (7-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 win over Memphis.

Sheppard stepped into the first unit with Houston's starters taking a seat. It's a familiar path for Sheppard, who started 21 times this season and is often the preferred candidate at the point guard position. The team could go with Sheppard or Josh Okogie as they begin the first-round series with the Lakers, but Sheppard should log significant minutes in either event.