Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Starting vs. Memphis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheppard will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
With Houston resting four of its regular starters, Sheppard will enter the first unit in the Rockets' regular-season finale. As a starter this season (20 games), the second-year guard has averaged 15.2 points, 5.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals across 30.4 minutes per tilt.
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