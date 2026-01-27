Sheppard finished with four points (2-11 FG, 0-7 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 15 minutes during Monday's 108-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Sheppard's performance against Memphis was an aberration compared to the rest of his season so far. His four points set a new season-low mark in scoring, while 15 minutes of action also matched a season-low total. Most notably, Sheppard's streak of at least one made three-pointer in 39 consecutive games ended after he missed all seven of his attempts Monday.