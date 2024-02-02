Coach Ime Udoka said Thursday that Eason (lower leg) has started to ramp up his activity level and could rejoin the Rockets next week, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Eason has started playing 1-on-1 and 2-on-2 during practices and appears to be trending toward a return to game action. He'll likely remain sidelined Friday against Toronto and Sunday against the Timberwolves but could be in the mix to return as early as Tuesday against Indiana. Once he's cleared to return, it wouldn't be surprising to see Eason face a minutes restriction during his first few games back.