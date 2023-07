Eason totaled 26 points (12-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 113-101 Summer League win over the Pistons.

Eason with another impressive Summer League performance, once again making a living at the rim. The LSU product was solid defensively, collecting two blocks and two steals, and did well on the boards. With the way Eason is playing, it would be shocking if he gets much more run in Summer League.