Eason (oblique) is out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Head coach Ime Udoka clarified that Eason's absence from Monday's game isn't a setback in his injury but rather general soreness after a workout. The forward hasn't played in a month while dealing with an oblique injury, so his absence shouldn't have a lot of fantasy ramifications. His next chance to play will come against the Pelicans on Thursday.