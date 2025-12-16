Rockets' Tari Eason: Not playing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eason (oblique) is out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.
Head coach Ime Udoka clarified that Eason's absence from Monday's game isn't a setback in his injury but rather general soreness after a workout. The forward hasn't played in a month while dealing with an oblique injury, so his absence shouldn't have a lot of fantasy ramifications. His next chance to play will come against the Pelicans on Thursday.