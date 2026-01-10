Eason will not return to Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right ankle sprain, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Eason logged under 16 minutes before exiting Friday's contest with 8:32 remaining in the third quarter, and he'll finish with six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Kings.