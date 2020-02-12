Shamorie Ponds: Finds work overseas
Ponds agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday with Italian club Virtus Roma, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
The undrafted rookie out of St. John's opened the season as a two-way player for the Raptors, appearing in four games at the NBA level before he was released in mid-January. Rather than trying to find an opportunity in the G League, Ponds will head overseas for what's presumably a more lucrative opportunity in Italy. His deal will expire in the summer, so Ponds could return to North America at that time with the hope of getting another look from NBA teams.
