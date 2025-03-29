Biyombo is not in the Spurs' starting lineup against the Celtics on Saturday.

Biyombo has started in 18 of 19 games for the Spurs this season, but he'll come off the bench Saturday while Jeremy Sochan draws the start at center. Biyombo has averaged 4.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 18.5 minutes per game since the beginning of March.