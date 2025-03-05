Biyombo notched 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 win over the Nets.

Biyombo tallied a game-high mark in rebounds en route to his third double-double in nine regular-season outings with the Spurs. The 32-year-old has made an immediate impact due to Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and Charles Bassey (knee) being sidelined. Biyombo has started in each of the club's last eight outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 19.7 minutes per contest.