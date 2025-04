Biyombo is starting in Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Jeremy Sochan (back) is a late scratch Tuesday, opening the door for Biyombo to start at center. The veteran big man has averaged 5.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals in 19.2 minutes over 18 games as a starter this season.