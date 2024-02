Osman finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound over 15 minutes during Sunday's 128-109 loss to the Jazz.

Osman finished with just three points in 15 minutes, continuing his stretch of single-digit performances. He has now scored fewer than 10 points in 11 consecutive games, falling well and truly off the fantasy radar. He is barely a top 300 player this season and can be safely ignored in all but the deepest of formats.