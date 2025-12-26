Fox notched 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-102 win over Oklahoma City.

The 29 points led all scorers on the afternoon. Fox's production has been volatile of late -- he's scored 20-plus points in four of the last seven games, but failed to reach double digits in the other three. Through 11 contests in December, the veteran guard is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.3 steals.