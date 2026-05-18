Head coach Mitch Johnson said he expects Fox (ankle) to play in Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Fox is still dealing with a lingering right ankle issue, though he has yet to miss a game this postseason and is trending toward playing Monday. Over six games in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves, the star guard averaged 17.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.5 minutes per contest.