Fox (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves.

The right ankle soreness is a new concern for Fox, who hasn't missed a game since March 25. If the veteran point guard is unable to suit up, Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson would likely see increased playing time. Over four second-round games, Fox has averaged 16.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32.8 minutes per showing.