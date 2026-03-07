Fox ended Friday's 116-112 victory over the Clippers with 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 30 minutes.

The 28-year-old guard just missed recording his seventh double-double of the season. Fox has gone 13 straight games without reaching double digits in dimes as his usage has taken a small step back, and he's averaging 16.2 points, 6.0 assists, 2.8 boards, 1.6 threes and 1.2 steals during that time despite shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.