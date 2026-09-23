Jared Weiss of the New York Times believes that Fox should start over Dylan Harper in 2026-27.

The calls for Harper to unseat Fox as the Spurs' starting point guard grew louder this past postseason, when the former soundly outperformed the latter, particularly during the NBA Finals. Fox appears to be in pole position to begin the season as the starter over Harper, but any kind of slow start to the year could jeopardize his hold on the top spot if Harper carries his NBA Finals success into the new year.