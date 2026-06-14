Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Offensive nightmare in Finals loss

Fox closed with seven points (3-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt), five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 94-90 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Fox wrapped up a brutal championship series with another dreadful shooting display, failing to crack over 37.5 percent from the field for the third-time in a row as San Antonio was eliminated. The 28-year-old guard was never able to recapture his pre-injury form after returning from a Western Conference Finals high-ankle sprain, averaging a meager 12.8 points while shooting 34.4 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from deep across the five Finals contests. Beyond the efficiency woes, Fox's decision-making plagued the Spurs at the worst possible moments-most notably in Game 4, when he inexplicably drove into a contested layup attempt instead of running out the clock and forcing New York to foul while up one with 12 seconds remaining. With San Antonio heading into the offseason, management will have to weigh whether Fox can adjust his game alongside rising stars Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, or if his maximum contract will continue to clog the team's flexibility.