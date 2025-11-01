Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Remains out against Phoenix
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fox (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Suns, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Fox has yet to debut this season as he continues to rehab from his hamstring injury. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Won't play Friday•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Officially ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Remains doubtful for Opening Night•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Not expected for season opener•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Agrees to sign four-year extension•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Undergoing season-ending surgery•