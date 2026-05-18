Fox (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Although head coach Mitch Johnson said earlier that the expectation was for Fox to play, he has now been ruled out for the opening matchup of the Western Conference Finals. His next chance to play will come in Game 2 on Wednesday. With the star guard sidelined, Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson will likely take on expanded roles.