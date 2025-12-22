Fox produced 27 points (10-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block over 33 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 victory over the Wizards.

Fox bounced back admirably from the eight-point effort he posted in the win over the Hawks on Friday, and this was his third-best scoring output of the entire month. Fox has scored 20 or more points in six of his nine December appearances and should remain the Spurs' go-to option on offense until Victor Wembanyama returns to the starting lineup.